Sports Betting Exchange May Be Coming To Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A new sports betting exchange concept could come to the Hoosier State. Philadelphia-based Sporttrade Inc. has announced a strategic partnership with Caesars Entertainment Inc. to bring its sports betting exchange to Indiana. A betting exchange is marketplace that allows bettors to wager against each other at lower fees than those offered by a traditional sportsbook.

According to Inside Indiana Business, Sporttrade claims its platform is modeled after the financial markets and pending regulatory approval, Sporttrade will make its platform available to sports betters in Indiana through Caesars, as well as Louisiana.