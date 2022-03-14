Sports Betting Across Indiana Sees Drop In February

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Sports Betting across the Hoosier State saw a drop-off in the month of February.

The Indiana Gaming Commission says nearly $410 million in wagers were placed in February at Indiana’s sportsbooks, which is a drop from January but up from $274 million wagered in the same month last year. According to Inside Indiana Business, analysts say the fact that February has fewer days in the month combined with the ending of the professional football season meant month-to-month drop was expected. February saw just over $30 million in wagers for football in Indiana, the majority of which were for the Super Bowl.

Industry experts say as the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship tournament draws near, it would not be surprising to see another record set in March, particularly with Purdue University, the University of Notre Dame and Indiana University in the mix.