Specialty metals firm to open plant in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Massachusetts-based Boston Centerless is opening a facility closer to one of its core sectors that it serves, Indiana’s orthopedics industry. The precision metals manufacturer says it will invest more than $600,000 to open a production facility in southeast Fort Wayne and create 20 jobs by the end of next year.

The company says the 16,000-square-foot plant will be its first production plant outside its headquarters in Massachusetts.

Boston Centerless provides precision metals, like alloy, stainless steel and titanium, to a variety of industries, including medical, aerospace and defense.

The company website says the medical industry is the largest segment it serves, providing materials for orthopedics devices and surgical tools.

“Our Midwest and western customers in the U.S. will now benefit from even shorter lead times,” said Laurent Cros, chief commercial officer of Boston Centerless. “This investment in a substantial amount of increased capacity and an additional strategically located base of operations represents our commitment to continuously strengthening our supply chain services for our customers.”

Based on the company’s job creation plans, the Indiana Economic Development Corp. will provide $250,000 in incentive-based tax credits.

The facility will be in Fort Wayne’s enterprise district which means the company will qualify for additional local tax breaks.