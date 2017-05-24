Special prosecutor to review Porter County deputy’s case

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP): A northwestern Indiana prosecutor is turning to a special prosecutor to review the results of an investigation of a sheriff’s deputy accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old.

Porter County Prosecutor Brian Gensel tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times for a story Wednesday that former Indiana Inspector General Dave Thomas has been named the special prosecutor.

Gensel says his office sought a special prosecutor because it has had a close working relationship with the Porter County sheriff’s deputy for several years.

The sheriff’s department announced in February that the deputy was placed on leave after the department received a complaint about the alleged relationship from the parents of a high school student.