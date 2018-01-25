Special Olympics Indiana’s Polar Plunge returns another year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The annual Special Olympics Indiana Polar Plunge will take place Saturday, Feb. 10, in the Nature Center at Metea County Park, 8401 Union Chapel Rd.

The Polar Plunge will include a series of exhilarating events, including taking an icy dip into the lake to demonstrate the commitment to the cause. All funds raised will directly benefit more than 14,000 Special Olympics athletes throughout the state. The money will allow them to train locally and to compete at the state level in a number of Olympic-type sports.

To participate, individuals must raise a minimum of $75, or $50 with a student ID, for Special Olympics Indiana. Awards will be presented to the top fundraising teams or individuals.

The event will also include an indoor “After Splash Bash” at the Nature Center for a $5 fee. Spectators and guests are welcome.

On-site registration will be available, but supporters can also register early at PolarPlungeIN.org.

To date, the Polar Plunge has raised more than $4 million is support of Special Olympics Indiana’s year-round programs and events.