Special Judge appointed in Gladieux case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A special judge has been appointed in the battery case against Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux.

Whitley County Superior Court Judge Douglas Fahl will oversee the case after Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull recused herself to avoid potential conflicts of interest.

Gladieux is charged with misdemeanor battery after shoving a teenage volunteer onto a metal tent spike at the Three Rivers Festival last July.

He’s already reached a pre-trial agreement with a Madison County prosecutor where he issued a public apology, will pay a $334 fee, and has to complete alcohol and anger management classes.