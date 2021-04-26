SPARK Program returns to Huntington this summer

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): Enrollment is now open for the City of Huntington’s SPARK program for kids ages 4-14.

The six week camp runs every Friday from 9:00 AM-3:30 PM from June 11-July 16. Kids will gather in Memorial or Drover Park and will take part on different games and challenges. Parents will be responsible for dropping off and picking kids up from the designated park each week.

The SPARK program cost is $25 per child and lunch is provided. Call 260-358-2323 to enroll.

Dates are below: