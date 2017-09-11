Spare tire seriously injures semi driver, police looking for owner

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Indiana State Police is asking for the public’s help in locating the owner of a spare tire which came dislodged from its trailer Saturday.

An investigation indicated that at approximately 2:40 p.m., a 2000 Mack semi-trailer was traveling northbound on I-69 near mile marker 292 when a spare tire commonly used by enclosed trailers came across the median from the southbound side and struck the semi-tractor’s windshield.

The tire entered the cab, striking the driver, and landed on the passenger side.

The semi driver suffered from serious injuries and was transported to Lutheran Hospital via ambulance.

Anyone with information or may have witnessed the crash should contact Trooper Michael Hollandsworth at the Indiana State Police Post: (260) 432-8661 or (800) 552-0976 (Indiana only).