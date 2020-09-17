Southwest Fire District responds to mid-morning commercial fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Southwest Fire District in Allen County responded just after 10:30 this morning to a fire alarm in the 2900 block of west Pleasant Center Road.

An airport public safety officer found heavy smoke coming from the northwest side of the building shortly after crews arrived. Southwest Fire District called additional apparatus to the scene and was assisted by the U.S. Air Force fire crew.

The fire was determined to be in an industrial oven at the facility and was brought under control within an hour. No injuries were reported.