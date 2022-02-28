Southwest Allen County Schools To Relax Mask Mandate On Buses Today

Michael McIntyre
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  Bus riders in one Allen County school district can board the vehicles without masks beginning today.

Park Ginder, superintendent of Southwest Allen County Schools, announced the change to families in an email Sunday afternoon, citing recently revised national COVID-19 guidelines. SACS already had a mask-optional policy in place for classrooms, which aligns with updated recommendations from the CDC. Fort Wayne Community Schools relaxed in-school mask mandates last week, but it has not dropped the mask requirement for buses. Spokeswoman Krista Stockman told the Journal Gazette Sunday that they, “will review the change in guidance and make a decision.”

