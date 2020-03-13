Southwest Allen County Schools closed through April 10

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) will close schools from March 16 to April 10 due to the coronavirus.

SACS officials hope to resume classes on April 13. Students will use e-learning through April 9, with no e-learning on April 10 for Good Friday.

“This decision does not come lightly. This is a necessary step to protect our kids, our

families, our community,” says Philip G. Downs, Superintendent, Southwest Allen

County Schools. “We are committed to continue to work with our community partners to

ensure educators, staff, parents, and students have the support they need during this

time.”