Southwest Allen County Schools Announces “Path Forward” Initiative

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials with Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) announced a “path forward” initiative over the weekend following the backlash after a viral photo of a student wearing black face caused protests at Homestead High School back on February 9th.

Students involved in the protests wound up having a discussion with school officials about how to be a more inclusive school, according to SACS Superintendent Park Ginder.

In a letter to families of the district that was sent out on Sunday to address how the school will move forward, Ginder wrote that the Path Forward includes new initiatives led by members of the Homestead High School Minority Student Union. They will host a culture night, work to celebrate minority history and work with other organizations such as the Boys and Girls Club.

The School district also plans to host a community forum in April.