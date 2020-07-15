Southwest Allen County Schools announces 2020-2021 plan to re-open

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Southwest Allen County Schools are planning to return to classes on August 5th with both in-person and online options for students.

The school board unanimously approved the plan, which will offer in-person and online classes for primary school students, and in-person and a virtual classroom for secondary students. The virtual classroom will be a permanent option according to school officials.

You can find full details on the Southwest Allen County Schools re-opening here.