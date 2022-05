FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Southgate Kroger is set to open a week after an alleged arson took place in the store.

Kroger says that the store will re-open on Tuesday at 7:00 a.m. While not all repairs are complete, Kroger leaders believe it is important to open back to the public. Shoppers can expect some ongoing renovations.

Kroger also expressed appreciation to the investigation that led to an arrest related to the fire, and the Fort Wayne Fire Department’s response.