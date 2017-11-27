Southern Indiana lawmaker named new House minority leader, beats out Rep. Phil GiaQuinta of Fort Wayne

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ A state lawmaker from rural southern Indiana has been picked as the new Democratic minority leader for the Indiana House of Representatives.

Rep. Terry Goodin of Austin bested Rep. Phil GiaQuinta of Fort Wayne during a vote Monday by House Democrats. Goodin replaces former Leader Scott Pelath of Michigan City, who announced last week that he was stepping down from his leadership role and wouldn’t seek another term next year.

Democrats have struggled for relevance in recent years, holding just 30 of 100 seats in the Indiana House.

What remains unclear is whether Goodin will remain in the position following the November 2018 elections, or if he will be a placeholder.

Goodin is superintendent of the Crothersville Community Schools and was first elected to the Indiana House in 2000.