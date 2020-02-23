Southeast home suffers heavy damage from Sunday afternoon fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A house on the southeast side of Fort Wayne sustained heavy damage after a fire on Sunday afternoon.

It started shortly before 2 p.m. when the Fort Wayne Fire Department was called to a residential fire on the 1100 block of Roosevelt Drive. After the first unit of firefighters arrived, the noticed smoke coming from the residence with the occupants inside.

Fire crews entered the home to search for people inside. Additional units joined the efforts to put the fire out. The fire was under control in 15 minutes.

Two adults and one child were able to exit the home without injuries. The Red Cross was called in to help assist the residents with finding housing.