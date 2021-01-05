Southeast Area Partnership, Fort Wayne release survey

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A collaboration between the city of Fort Wayne and the Southeast Area Partnership is looking to bring new investment into the southeast section of the city and is asking for input from residents.

The Southeast Strategy Update contains several proposals which residents will decide for the area.

The proposals were submitted by a group of 20 local architects and residents, along with Councilwoman Sharon Tucker and the Partnership. The city says the goal is to transform unused public spaces into gathering places.

All the proposals and the survey can be found here. Residents will be able to view designs and submit comments on the site through January 13.

The city says public input will help prioritize the projects to possibly be put into place this year.