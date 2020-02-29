South Whitley man killed in Defiance crash

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WOWO): A South Whitley man died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to Christy Road a half mile north of Banner School Road at 12:16 a.m.

Police say a minivan was going north on Christy Road when it went off the right side of the road and struck a tree. The driver, Jeffrey E. Miller, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the minivan.

Officers were assisted by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, Tiffin Township Fire and EMS and the Defiance County Coroner’s Office.

The crash is still under investigation.