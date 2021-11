FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Friday night shooting on the city’s south side left a man dead.

Police were called to a home in the 5300 block of McClellan Street near Southgate Plaza. Officers found a man in a car, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

McClellan Street will remain closed between Fairfax and Belmont while detectives and crime scene technicians investigate the scene.