South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg takes Facebook’s Mark Zuckerburg on tour

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WOWO): Two former Harvard students drove around South Bend Saturday. However, they weren’t your ordinary Ivy Leaguers.

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg toured South Bend with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. The two made a few stops, including the Local Cup and the new Studebaker plant, where they were greeted by people interested in seeing the duo. The two ended their tour at the South Bend Juvenile Justice Center.

Zuckerberg has been touring states he’s never been to before in order to research the people that live there and just what makes them tick.

Zuckerberg hosted a Facebook Live video of his afternoon with Buttigieg, which you can watch below: