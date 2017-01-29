South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks at second DNC forum

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg got to make his case for being the next Democratic National Committee Chair Saturday afternoon in Houston, TX.

Here is the complete forum:

Some highlights from Buttigieg:

In response to President Donald Trump’s first week in office: “Sign me up for resistance. What we have seen in the last seven days, I think we might be underreacting. He took office and immediately took a jackhammer to the foundations of American moral authority.”

About his participation in South Bend’s Womens March: “I was proud to be there… It showed not just the scope, but the character of the resistance… It felt good for the resistance to take the shape of us lifting each other up. That’s what real organizing looks like.”

The place millennials have in the Democratic Party: “We have always been the party of the future. But there are a lot of young people who don’t love being patted on the head and being told that they’re the future. Because a lot of young people represent the present.

We’re the generation that’s fighting the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. We’re the generation getting lifesaving healthcare through ACA. We’re the generation that’s going to have to pick up the pieces when there’s nothing left of our climate.”

If we expect millennials to show up and vote for us, we can’t just reach out at the last minute.”