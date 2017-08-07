South Bend Code School to expand to Fort Wayne

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WOWO) – South Bend Code School, known for its focus on web development, design and entrepreneurship, has announced plans to expand to new cities, including Fort Wayne.

Co-founder Alex Liggins says she’s open to even more expansion and believes there is no limit to the school’s growth potential, according to Inside INdiana Business.

New community partnerships include Start Fort Wayne and Downtown Goshen, Inc.

The new locations are now enrolling students for the school’s “Jumpstart Web Development” course, which is designed for students ages 13-18.

In addition to teaching students basic web and design skills, the program helps with internship, job and college applications.

To join the mailing list for Fort Wayne or Goshen fall programming information, email info@southbendcodeschool.com.