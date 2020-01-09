South Adams Schools cancels classes due to flu outbreak

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO): Officials from South Adams Schools have canceled classes for Friday, January 10 due to the flu.

Administration consulted with the Adams County Health Department and decided to cancel classes due to what they describe as an excessive number of health related absences. Officials say this will not be an E-LEARNING day, and that a makeup day is set for May 21.

Weekend sports events will be determined on an individual, per sport basis. South Adams administrators ask students and parents to monitor social media for updates and more information.