Souder Announces Cancer Diagnosis “Inoperable” Per Social Media Post

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One of Fort Wayne’s most respected political figures has revealed his cancer diagnosis is not good news.

Former U.S. Rep. Mark Souder revealed in a social media post Tuesday that his pancreatic cancer diagnosis is inoperable and “unless changes happen, there is no cure.” Souder, who 71, updated his health status after he first revealed he had cancer back on January 15th.

Souder underwent surgery this month, and a biopsy revealed a large cancerous mass on the left side of his pancreas, which he had announced in a previous social media post. Souder represented northeast Indiana in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1995 to 2010.