Some problems spotted on local absentee ballots

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): If you’re voting absentee in this year’s Presidential election, be sure to double-check your ballot.

The Journal Gazette reports that some problems have been spotted with several Allen County ballots, which are arriving in mailboxes throughout the area, specifically the fact that they’re not initialed by both the Republican and Democratic parties.

If you only have one set of initials, but not the other, the whole ballot is invalid.

Allen County Elections Director Beth Dlug says so far she’s gotten three calls about the problem, but she doesn’t think it’s a widespread issue.

If there’s a problem with your ballot, call the Allen County Election Board at 449-7329. You’ll be sent a replacement ballot.