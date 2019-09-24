Some people are now asking GM workers, ‘If you don’t like your job, why don’t you find another one?’

By
Jay Prince
-

Bargaining Chairman at the GM Plant in FW Rich LeTourneau is back and updates us on the talks with GM.

Subscribe to the ‘Fort Wayne’s Morning News’ podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here