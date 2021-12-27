Some Minor Relief Witnessed At The Gas Pump Over Christmas Holiday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne gas prices have fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.92/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey. Gas prices in Fort Wayne are 23.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 62.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Fort Wayne is priced at $2.79/gallon while the most expensive is $3.09/gallon. The lowest price in the state is $2.74/gallon while the highest is $3.50/gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.25/gallon.