Some Minor Relief Witnessed At The Gas Pump Over Christmas Holiday

By
Michael McIntyre
-
"Gas Pump" by Mike Mozart, some rights reserved

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  Fort Wayne gas prices have fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.92/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey.  Gas prices in Fort Wayne are 23.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 62.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Fort Wayne is priced at $2.79/gallon while the most expensive is $3.09/gallon.  The lowest price in the state is $2.74/gallon while the highest is $3.50/gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.25/gallon.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here