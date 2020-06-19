Some Indiana USDA Service Centers to Begin Allowing In-person Office Visits

USDA is beginning a phased approach to reopening offices to in-person visitors, including its USDA Service Centers that deliver important programs to farmers and ranchers. These reopening procedures have been developed to maximize the safety of USDA employees and the agricultural producers who rely on USDA programs and services.

Some USDA Service Centers in Indiana will begin allowing in-person office visits by appointment only. The reopening status of USDA Service Centers across Indiana is different depending on local conditions. All Service Center visitors wishing to conduct business should call ahead to confirm the office’s status and make an appointment before visiting. Visitors will be pre-screened based on health concerns or recent travel and must adhere to social distancing guidelines. Visitors may also be required to wear a face covering during their appointment. Field work will continue with appropriate social distancing. Our program delivery staff will be in the office and work with our producers in person, by phone, by email, or by using other online tools.

Online services are still available to customers, including our new Box and OneSpan functionality that enable customers to sign and share FSA and NRCS documents with USDA Service Center staff in just a few clicks. Producers can get started with a simple username and password for Box or, for OneSpan, a quick identity verification. Additional services are available to customers with an eAuth account, which provides access to the farmers.gov portal where producers can view USDA farm loan information and payments and view and track certain USDA program applications and payments. Through the FSA website, customers can access certain FSA programs and view FSA data, including maps, on FSAfarm+. Customers who do not already have an eAuth account can enroll at farmers.gov/sign-in.

For the most current updates on available services and flexibilities due to COVID-19, or to find contact information for your local Service Center farmers.gov/coronavirus.