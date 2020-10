With recent news regarding the Biden family, Google and other search engines have seen a sudden rise in people wondering if they can change their vote in the upcoming election in regards to early voting. Kayla discussed on “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” on why this is one of several reasons “Early Voting” isn’t all its cracked up to be.

