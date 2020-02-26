Some doctors worried by Indiana ‘surprise’ billing proposal

INDIANAPOLIS (AP): Some Indiana doctors are raising fears about the possible loss of emergency services under a plan to limit “surprise” medical bills that can plague patients who have been unknowingly treated by providers from outside their insurance networks.

The proposed state law is a top priority of House and Senate leaders in the Republican-dominated Legislature who see it as a step toward reigning in health care costs. It’s also supported by major business groups and health insurers.

Many surprise bills stem from emergency room visits at hospitals where the emergency doctors are contractors rather than employees. Those doctors warn they’ll be forced to take lower insurance payments, which could threaten staffing for smaller hospitals.