Some Clarity Comes with the MFP Payment Details

Market Facilitation Program 2.0 details were announced on Thursday and applications will be accepted beginning today. Payments for Indiana counties range anywhere between $44/acre in Starke County and $80/acre in Tipton County. American Soybean Association Director and Rensselaer farmer Kendell Culp told Hoosier Ag Today that it’s nice to finally have a little bit of clarity in this world of unknowns that farmers have been living in.

“With all the issues that we’ve had, many farmers didn’t get much of anything planted. As we know, parts of Indiana maybe didn’t get any corn at all planted and then planted soybeans, and some of those soybeans were planted the first of July, which is getting late for even double crop soybeans. There’s just a lot of uneasiness, I think, with producers, and having some clarity around the Market Facilitation Program payments, I think, really stabilizes a lot of farmers and gives us some hope that we have understanding, some clarity, and a little firmer foundation.”

In addition to those issues are trade agreements that need resolved with China, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and the UK. You can also tack on market uncertainty because of weather and overproduction.

“These MFP payments, that’s why I say that gives us some foundation, that gives us some clarity, maybe some direction that we that we need to go. Without that support, I think you’re going to see a lot of farmers not being able to continue with their operations.”

Culp was in Washington, D.C. this past week for ASA meetings where he spoke with Farm Service Agency Administrator Richard Fordyce. Culp said USDA is anxious to get the MFP program going and get the money in the hands of producers. He also met with Vice President Mike Pence’s ag liaison, and we’ll have more on that later in the week.