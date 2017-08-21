Solar eclipse happens today

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Millions of Americans will be on the lookout for the solar eclipse today.

Although the Fort Wayne area will only see about 85% of the eclipse, its peak is expected to happen around 2:25 p.m.

Although there is no health risk by being outside, it’s important to remember not to look directly at the sun.

Viewing the solar eclipse with the naked eye can cause serious damage to the retina, the light-sensitive part of the eye, and attempting to film it with your phone could permanently damage your camera.

Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) officials warn drivers not to take pictures while driving or wear eclipse glasses while out on the roads.

If you don’t own the special viewing glasses, you can view the eclipse through a pin hole projector, which you can make at home.

Ivy Tech Community College and Science Central will be holding viewing parties today as well.