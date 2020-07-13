Soil Moisture Decreases, Silking on Pace With Five-Year Average

Scattered rainfall brought relief to some parts of the State, particularly in the south, while other areas continued to yearn for rain after another hot week, according to USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Field Office. Soil moisture levels decreased slightly from the previous week.

The average temperature for the week was 78.2 degrees Fahrenheit, 3.3 degrees above normal for the State. The amount of rainfall varied from none to 2.42 inches over the week. The statewide average precipitation was 1.02 inches. There were 5.7 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending July 12.

Spotty rains replenished soil moisture levels in some fields last week, while others struggled amid dry and hot conditions. The percent of corn silking caught up to the five-year average last week. 30 percent of the corn is silking, 23 percent more than last week and one point behind the five-year average.

However corn crop conditions declined slightly. 59 percent of Indiana’s corn is rated in good to excellent condition, 29 percent in fair, and 12 percent in poor to very poor.

Meanwhile, the percent of soybeans blooming continued ahead of schedule, and the crop conditions remained stable. 44 percent are blooming, 7 percent ahead of last year. 60 percent are in good to excellent condition, 29 percent in fair, and 11 percent in poor to very poor condition.

Winter wheat harvest was in full swing last week, as progress moved ahead of the five-year average. 83 percent is harvested, 35 percent ahead of last week and 6 points ahead of the five-year average.

Growers were also able to make significant progress with hay harvest, aided by the hot and dry weather. Heat stress was a concern for livestock last week. Other activities for the week included fungicide and insecticide applications, herbicide spot treatments, irrigating where possible, scouting fields, and attending Extension programs.