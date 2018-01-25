Social media comments could lead to trial relocation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Your comments on social media might influence the trial of a man accused of murdering a gas station clerk last Thanksgiving in Fort Wayne.

Victor Rivera’s Public Defender is asking an Allen County judge to move Rivera’s trial out of the county, or at least have a jury from outside brought in.

The News-Sentinel reports the request was made based on inflammatory comments made online, both on news media websites and Rivera’s Facebook account, after he was arrested for the shooting death of 25-year-old Jacob Walerko at the Meijer gas station on Lima Road.

Rivera’s attorney is worried that one of those who called for Rivera’s death in such comments could end up on the jury. Rivera’s trial is currently set for April 16th.

The judge says he’ll consider the request.