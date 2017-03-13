Snowy roads lead to woman’s death in Steuben County crash

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Monday’s snowfall led to a number of area crashes, including a fatal one in Steuben County.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office tells WOWO News they were called to 750 North Road, east of 700 East, a few minutes past 8am. There they found 40-year-old Christine Treat of Fremont dead inside her vehicle. It appears she lost control on the snow-covered roadway, went off the road and hit two trees.

Treat had been wearing a seatbelt and the car’s airbags did deploy, but she was pronounced dead from blunt force trauma.

The crash remains under investigation.