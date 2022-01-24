Snowmobile incident claims life of Angola man

By
Caleb Hatch
-
(Photo Supplied/ Department of Natural Resources)

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Sunday evening snowmobile crash has claimed the life of an Angola man.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office was contacted at about 5 p.m. to help in finding Adam Fifield, 34. He had been missing for about an hour and a half after leaving his home in the 6100 block of South 400 West in Hudson on a snowmobile. Officials were contacted after he didn’t arrive at his planned destination.

Officials notified family members at about 10:45 p.m. that Fifield was found in a creek near the 1900 block of West 500 South. Fifield was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is still under investigation by Indiana Conservation Officers.

