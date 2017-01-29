Snow possible for lake effect region, minimal accumulation for FW Monday morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A winter weather advisory for the lake effect region is in effect until 10 a.m., Monday morning. According to the National Weather Service, three to six inches of snow accumulation is anticipated in the advisory area with locally higher amounts possible.

In the Fort Wayne area, accumulations should be light, but slippery roads are to be expected for the Monday Morning commute. Those traveling are urged to use caution, slow down, and allow extra time to reach your destination.

