SmartAsset ranks Fort Wayne in top cities for best career opportunities

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne was ranked in the top 25 cities for the best career opportunities, according to SmartAsset.
Ranked 21st overall, Fort Wayne has a 2.8% unemployment rate, a 3.7% annual employment growth, $33,710 median income, and 17% early to late career income growth.
The top five cities for best career opportunities include:
- Ames, Iowa
- Greeley, Colorado
- Provo, Utah
- Fargo, North Dakota
- Detroit, Michigan
