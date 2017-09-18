SmartAsset ranks Fort Wayne in top cities for best career opportunities

By
Brooklyne Beatty
-
0
98
(Darrin Wright/1190 WOWO 107.5 FM)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne was ranked in the top 25 cities for the best career opportunities, according to SmartAsset.

Ranked 21st overall, Fort Wayne has a 2.8% unemployment rate, a 3.7% annual employment growth, $33,710 median income, and 17% early to late career income growth.

The top five cities for best career opportunities include:

  • Ames, Iowa
  • Greeley, Colorado
  • Provo, Utah
  • Fargo, North Dakota
  • Detroit, Michigan

Check out all 25 top cities along with data and metrics below.

Best Cities for Career Opportunities

