SmartAsset ranks Fort Wayne as most affordable big city in America

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne is the most affordable big city in America, according to SmartAsset.

The company considered closing costs, real estate taxes, homeowners insurance and mortgage rates in its analysis, as well as the city’s median income.

For Fort Wayne, here were the results:

Average closing costs: $1,992 (compared to $3,226 nationwide)

$1,992 (compared to $3,226 nationwide) Annual property tax: $991 (compared to $2,471 nationwide)

$991 (compared to $2,471 nationwide) Annual homeowner’s insurance: $755 (compared to $1,165 nationwide)

$755 (compared to $1,165 nationwide) Average annual mortgage payment: $4,784 (compared to $10,383 nationwide)

$4,784 (compared to $10,383 nationwide) Median income: $43,774 (compared to $50,992 nationwide)

$43,774 (compared to $50,992 nationwide) Affordability index: 100.00

Other cities ranked in the top ten most affordable are listed as follows: