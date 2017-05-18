“Small Town, Big Flip” stars represent Fort Wayne area to national audience

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): HGTV’s newest stars have some Fort Wayne roots.

Brothers Silas and Nate Norris have teamed up with their childhood best friends John Sommer and Jonathan Weber, all from the Fort Wayne area, to renovate homes in small towns throughout Indiana.

Their show, “Small Town, Big Flip,” just debuted on the HGTV network. They stopped by the Pat Miller Program on WOWO to talk about the journey, and say they owe a lot to social media:

“The networks use social media primarily. HGTV doesn’t seek talent out on their own, they use multiple production companies… we eventually struck a deal.”

The show’s first episode tackled a home in Elkhart. You can find video of their interview on the WOWO Facebook page.