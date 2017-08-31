Small plane crash at Fishers airport kills 1

FISHERS, Ind. (AP) _ Officials say the crash of a small plane at a suburban Indianapolis airport has killed one person.

The crash happened about 11:30 a.m. Thursday off a runway at Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport in Fishers, which is primarily used by smaller planes.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Tony Molinaro says the pilot was the only person aboard the single-engine propeller plane, which crashed after taking off from the airport and caught fire. Television helicopter video showed the plane’s left wing twisted and the cockpit destroyed by fire.

The airport is operated by Indianapolis Airport Authority. Authority spokeswoman Stephanie McFarland says one person was killed in the crash and no other injuries were reported.

The identity of the pilot wasn’t immediately released. Federal officials will investigate what caused the crash.