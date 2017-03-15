Small Indiana town working to keep its only bank open

SHIRLEY, Ind. (AP) – Leaders of a small town are trying to find a way to keep the central Indiana community’s only bank open.

Fort Wayne-based Star Bank plans to close its branch in Shirley effective June 9, citing fewer customers doing business in-person with an increase in online banking. The bank says it will keep an ATM at the building with video capability for customers to speak with a live teller.

But Shirley Town Councilwoman Becky Perkins tells the (Greenfield) Daily Reporter that Star is doing a disservice to customers in the 800-person community about 30 miles east of Indianapolis.

Perkins has started a petition for those living in Shirley and the nearby towns of Wilkinson and Kennard calling on the bank to change the decision.