Small Business Solutions with Kyle Gough: Growing your business with NIIC

By
Darrin Wright
-

Leslee Hill joins Kyle to talk about the Northeast Indiana Innovation Center and its entrepreneurial community.

Small Business Solutions with Attorney Kyle Gough airs Saturday mornings at 10am on WOWO. Learn more at KyleGough.com.

