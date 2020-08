In this week’s episode, Kyle explains to aspiring and current business owners how setbacks can actually be a good thing. Plus, he’s joined by Andie Hines-Lagemann, founder of Own Your Success, to discuss an effort to encourage more women in Fort Wayne to become entrepreneurs.

Learn more about Angie’s work at OwnYourSuccessFW.com and TidewaterCoaching.com.

