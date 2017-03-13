Skyline Chili announces summer opening for Fort Wayne location

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A popular restaurant brand has announced plans for a Fort Wayne location.

Skyline Chili has announced plans to open a Fort Wayne restaurant this summer on Ice Way, just off Lima Road. The 2,500 square-foot location will feature seating for more than 70 customers, plus counter seating, flat-screen TVs and a drive-thru.

Jeff Grothouse, owner of the Fort Wayne location, says he’s “thrilled” to introduce the restaurant chain to the “Summit City.”

The chain has set up a notification system for updates on the Fort Wayne location’s progress; you can sign up here.