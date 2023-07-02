Skip Barber and IndyCar Midseason Grades

By
Caleb Hatch
-

This week’s episode: Skip Barber, founder of the Skip Barber Racing School, joins to discuss his early racing career, competing briefly in F1, making the move to being a driver coach, alums of the racing school and IndyCar vs. F1. Plus, we give out our midseason grades for each full-time IndyCar team and discuss the latest silly season updates.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

