INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) has confirmed a sixth case of COVID-19 or coronavirus in the state in Boone County.

Boone County is in the Indianapolis area, where four of the six cases have been confirmed. Two cases, one in Noble County and another in Adams County, are in the WOWO Listening area.

The ISDH has a dashboard here that will be updated daily at 10 a.m. with results on coronavirus cases.

More information is expected to be released later today.