Six State Trooper Project includes Indiana roadways, enforces “Move Over” laws

By
Brooklyne Beatty
-
0
186
(Photo Supplied/ Indiana State Police)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Beginning Sunday, July 22, troopers from Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Michigan and Pennsylvania will take part in the Six State Trooper Project.

The project, which was initially started by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, targets violations of the “Move Over” laws, which require drivers to provide the necessary and required room for emergency and service personnel.

You must always yield to and provide room for police vehicles, ambulances, fire trucks, rescue equipment, highway maintenance, utility service vehicles and tow trucks.

Violating these laws is a Class A or Class B infraction.

The project, which runs from July 22 through July 28, will encompass all roadways in Indiana.

