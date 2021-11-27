Six northeast Indiana counties now in the red on most recent COVID-19 map

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Six northeast Indiana counties are now in the red on the state’s most recent COVID-19 tracking map.

The Journal Gazette reports that LaGrange, Steuben, DeKalb, Noble, Wabash, and Whitley meet the classification of a county with high spread. Allen County meets the requirement to fall into the red category with new cases, but misses the mark because of a positivity rate of only 12.85%, short of the required 15%.

Red is the most serious category of virus spread on the state’s map. Due to the holiday, the state will not release the next set of updated numbers until Monday.