Six month drug investigation leads to several arrests in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A six month long drug investigation by numerous police officers and narcotics agencies has led to the arrest of multiple individuals in Grant County.
Early Tuesday morning officers fanned out across Grant County to serve 11 search warrants and 17 arrest warrants. During the searches, officers found firearms. Some of them had been reported as stolen and others had destroyed serial numbers. Officers also found crack cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and heroin.
In total, officers arrested 23 people on various drug related charges. Those arrested can be found below. Meantime the investigation is ongoing.
Arrested and Charges:
- Lynette Sardin, 28, Marion, visiting common nuisance
- Artez Drake, 24, Marion, possession of marijuana and visiting a common nuisance
- Laddie Ann Drake, 27, Marion, maintaining a common nuisance
- Calvin Bush, 19, Marion, maintaining a common nuisance
- Dezmond McCreary, 20, Marion, visiting a common nuisance
- Leroy Sherman, 60, Marion, maintaining a common nuisance
- Tocarra Jones, 36, Marion, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, conspiracy to deal a narcotic
- Deonte Jackson, 35, Marion, possession of marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance
- Johnnie Jackson II, 33, Marion, two counts for conspiracy to deal a narcotic
- Natasha Amburgey, 32, Marion, neglect of a dependent and maintaining a common nuisance
- Nishae Foard, 28, Marion, neglect of a dependent and maintaining a common nuisance
- David Brown, 51, Marion, dealing a narcotic
- Rebecca Jones, 61, Marion, conspiracy to deal a narcotic drug
- Trayvon Jones, 19, Marion, maintaining a common nuisance
- Jasmine White, 26, Marion, maintaining a common nuisance
- Dorail Valentine, 32, Chicago, IL, dealing a narcotic drug, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of marijuana
- Tyanna Jackson, 29, Marion, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and neglect of a dependent
- Arthur Drake Jr, 26, Marion, conspiracy to deal a narcotic drug
- Austin Reno, 19, Jonesboro, IN, conspiracy to deal a narcotic drug
- Marcus Boyland, 32, Marion, conspiracy to deal a narcotic drug
- Williams Dils, 19, Marion, possession of marijuana
- Cory Miller, 24, two counts for conspiracy to deal marijuana
- Steven Broomfield, 44, conspiracy to deal a narcotic