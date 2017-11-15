Six month drug investigation leads to several arrests in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A six month long drug investigation by numerous police officers and narcotics agencies has led to the arrest of multiple individuals in Grant County.

Early Tuesday morning officers fanned out across Grant County to serve 11 search warrants and 17 arrest warrants. During the searches, officers found firearms. Some of them had been reported as stolen and others had destroyed serial numbers. Officers also found crack cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and heroin.

In total, officers arrested 23 people on various drug related charges. Those arrested can be found below. Meantime the investigation is ongoing.

Arrested and Charges: